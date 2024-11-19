WORLD
8 soldiers killed, 7 police officers kidnapped in Pakistan: police
Pakistan has seen a rise in attacks by the TTP terror group on its border with Afghanistan.
Police officers guard outside a factory where, according to police, two Chinese nationals were shot and injured, in Karachi, Pakistan November 5, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
November 19, 2024

Eight soldiers were killed and seven police officers kidnapped in separate attacks in northwest Pakistan, police and intelligence officials have told AFP.

A Monday clash resulted in the deaths of "eight soldiers" and "nine militants" in the Tirah area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, an intelligence officer said on condition of anonymity.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group claimed responsibility.

In a separate attack in the province, "seven police officers were kidnapped" at a checkpoint, said a senior police official, also speaking anonymously.

"The assailants also seized the weapons belonging to the officials," he added.

Another police official, Muhammad Zia ud-Din, confirmed the incident.

The group killed 10 police officers on October 25.

On Saturday, seven soldiers were killed by separatists in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, a week after a bombing by the same group killed 26 people, including 14 soldiers, at a train station in the provincial capital.

