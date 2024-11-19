Castles and chateaus that have long represented European heritage are now being introduced to high-speed broadband internet, all while preserving their historical charm and integrity.

At the HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 event held last weekend at the Paris Expo, Huawei highlighted how digital and smart technologies are driving Europe's green and digital transformation, showcasing various applications in this realm.

Huawei has been collaborating with over 5,000 local partners across Europe for more than 20 years, building local supply chains, production facilities and co-innovation centres. This partnership has led to the development of reliable and cost-effective campus networks, improving online learning for schools and enabling doctors to use AI for more accurate and efficient diagnoses.

One of the most notable examples of technological transformation is in the tourism sector, where historic European sites like castles and chateaus are now connected to high-speed broadband while preserving their his torical architecture and ambiance.

An example of this application is La Vigne Castle in Ally, France, which dates back to the 15th century.

Modernising castles