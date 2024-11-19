Iran's foreign ministry slammed as unjustified the new sanctions by the European Union and Britain against Tehran over its alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"While the president of Ukraine has admitted that no Iranian ballistic missiles have been exported to Russia, the measures of the European Union and United Kingdom in applying sanctions against Iran cannot be justified," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Tuesday.

The European Union and Britain on Monday widened sanctions against Iran over its alleged support for Russia's war in Ukraine, including targeting national seafaring company, vessels and ports used to transfer drones and missiles.

Acting in parallel, Britain also announced fresh sanctions against Iran on Monday, freezing the assets of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL).

The sanctions also included the national airline, Iran Air, for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Western accusations that it has transferred missiles or drones to Moscow for use against Kiev.