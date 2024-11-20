The humble pen has helped generations document history. From schools to offices and government offices, the pen has been used to write and record homework, balance accounts and sign off death certificates.

As the world rapidly takes on a digital shape, with children becoming more familiar with tapping on a tablet screen than balancing a pen or pencil between their fingers, a question mark hangs over the fate of the trusted writing instrument.

However, dedicated enthusiasts and collectors refuse to let technology erase the importance of a pen. Many of them gathered in Istanbul on November 9 and 10 to attend the PenFest 2024 festival.

“Writing by hand, whether with a fountain pen or pencil, feels authentic. Digital words lack character, but a handwritten note reflects our emotions. You can see the difference between words written in calmness, excitement, or haste,” says Harun Yakarer, a Turkish poet, who was among hundreds of people who wandered from one stall to another in search of a pen.

“The bond between pen and paper is as deep as that between a rider and a horse—a trusted companion and confidant for any writer,” he tells TRT World.

Dozens of companies from around the world showcased their products at the festival, which was organised at the Ciragan Palace along the shores of the Bosphorus.

The collectors brought along jewelled pens and rare vintage collections. They had the opportunity to exchange pens with international attendees and fellow collectors.

Experts say promoting fountain pen use is essential, particularly for supporting children’s development.

“Using a fountain pen strengthens motor skills and enhances hand-eye coordination,” says psychologist and author Dr Gokhan Ergur.

Handwriting nurtures focus, patience, and a deeper connection between thought and emotion—benefits that are especially valuable for children, he says.

For the pen-lovers who had gathered for the festival, writing is a tactile ritual that defies the speed of typing, encouraging us to slow down, immerse ourselves, and savour the elegance of each handwritten stroke.

“In a digitalised world, writing offers a moment of peace, a space carved out for oneself,” says Cenk Sozuguzel, Penfest’s organiser. “We need that peaceful moment in today’s fast-paced world.

Everyone who came to the festival - from writers and diplomats to politicians - had a story about a pen.

Hasan Bozdas, a Turkish author, has piled a collection of 40 pens over the years. “In a way, they have shaped my journey in literature. With each pen, I experience different shades of blue, red, and purple, sparking new ideas in my imagination.”

And the people who collect and make these pens are equally colourful.

A scribble across time

Meet Hanifi Ozbek, a master of traditional Turkish arts who brings a fresh perspective to fountain pen design. By incorporating natural materials, he emphasises the importance of working in harmony with nature, much like the approach of his ancestors.

His pens, adorned with motifs representing the 16 Turkic states, celebrate the essence of Turkish artistry and penmanship. His designs, crowned with the iconic Red Apple motif, are considered some of the festival’s most striking pieces, reflecting heritage and contemporary elegance.

In a bold contrast, Sefahan Cildan, a young entrepreneur and engineer, is reimagining pen design through 3D printing machines. As the founder of Hanpen, Cildan has made history by becoming the first in Türkiye to produce metal pens using 3D printing.

"Designing pens with my engineering skills brings me immense joy," he says, marking his third consecutive year at PenFest, an annual event.

Zeki Karaca, a master artisan, takes inspiration from the richness of Ottoman and Turkish art to craft pens that are as much a testament to history as they are to his craftsmanship. "Making a pen can take months; each one is a standalone work of art," he says.

His special pen for the Republic's centennial, reflecting the red of the Turkish flag, epitomises his attention to detail and dedication to quality. Karaca’s designs, which also pay tribute to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Medusa, masterfully combine history, culture, and artistry.