Last week, a joint investigation by the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network issued a warning to Apple, urging the company to stop its geo-blocking practices.

The European Union has taken a firm stance against this practice, arguing that it perpetuates digital inequality by creating barriers for consumers within the bloc’s single market.

“The EU Geo-blocking Regulation prohibits unjustified discrimination between EU customers based on their nationality, residence, or place of establishment when they want to buy goods and services from traders located in a different Member State,” says the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) spokesperson.

The world’s second-most valuable tech company is now facing serious digital inequality allegations due to its limiting app downloads, payment methods, and enforcing region-specific interfaces.

CPC Network regulators claim that the company’s geo-blocking measures unfairly discriminate against European consumers.

Apple now has one month to respond to these findings and propose solutions to address these issues or face ‘enforcement measures’, which could include fines of up to four percent of the company's global annual turnover.

Yet, Apple isn’t the only tech giant raising questions over geo-blocking. From Netflix to Amazon, other major platforms have also embraced this contentious practice, fueling debates about consumer rights and the implications of digital barriers in an increasingly interconnected world.

So, what exactly is geo-blocking, and how have past examples influenced the conversation around digital access and fairness for users across borders?

Location-based restrictions

“In simple terms, geo-blocking refers to technology that restricts access to digital content or services based on a user's geographical location,” explains Natasha Tusikov, an associate professor at York University who specialises in the intersection of law, crime, technology, and regulation.

Following the recent investigation, the CCPC, working with European counterparts through the EU Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network, identified potential breaches of the geo-blocking regulation on certain Apple media services.

CCPC describes the practice as “when certain traders apply different general conditions of access to their goods and services based on the customer's member state, whether online or offline”.

“Most commonly, companies use geoblocking to divide countries into differential marketplaces,” Tusikov tells TRT World.

The practice allows tech companies to tailor content offerings based on location, limiting what consumers can access. The reach of these implications is significant, particularly in today’s digital era, where the exchange of information and access to content plays a pivotal role.

“Consumers face limitations when it comes to online access, payment methods, and app downloads,” says CCPC about the recent Apple investigation that uncovers these troubling patterns.

Apple’s restrictions on payment cards, for instance, mean that users can only use methods issued in their account’s registered country—a policy that disproportionately affects frequent travellers, expatriates, and people fleeing domestic situations.

Apple’s case is a high-profile example, but it’s far from the only company using geo-blocking.

Major streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have long restricted content libraries, tailoring what users can watch based on their location. This practice isn’t limited to video streaming; Spotify’s music library changes from one country to another. Meanwhile, YouTube imposes regional restrictions on videos, sometimes blocking them entirely in certain locations.

However, geographical proximity does not always guarantee uniform access to content. Even within North America, there are stark differences in what consumers can access. For instance, streaming giant Netflix offers vastly different catalogues depending on the country. While viewers in the US enjoy access to far more titles, those in Canada have fewer options, even though the two countries are geographically close.