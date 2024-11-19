Donald Trump’s "America First" mantra was supposed to be a game-changer—a promise to put American lives, resources, and priorities above all else. Yet, as his latest appointments reveal, it was nothing more than a shameless lie.

Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee, and Tulsi Gabbard, all loud supporters of Israel, now stand as key figures shaping his administration’s direction. As TRT World recently pointed out, Trump’s cabinet selections span Zionist hardliners, self-styled Crusaders, and unabashed terror apologists.

In the Middle East, it’s not “America First.” It’s “Israel First.”

Huckabee embodies this ideological stance. The former governor, soon to serve as the US ambassador to Israel, openly advocates for a “one-state solution” while rejecting the very term “Palestinians,” dismissing their identity altogether.

These remarks aren’t isolated—they reflect a mindset that elevates Israel’s interests above all else, sidelining meaningful diplomacy and any semblance of balance. Rubio, with his well-documented hawkishness, and Gabbard, who has done an about-face from her once anti-interventionist stance, only underscore this troubling trend. Far from fulfilling his promise to dismantle the "War Machine," Trump is reinforcing it, aligning himself with those who see endless conflict as a feature, not a bug.

The betrayal feels personal because the promise felt real. Trump campaigned as a disruptor, someone who would end the costly foreign entanglements that have drained American lives and treasure for decades. Instead, his administration increasingly looks like a rerun of the same well-worn script. Endless wars, unwavering support for Israel, and a foreign policy that leaves Americans wondering who truly benefits—this is the reality of "America First."

The author Tom Woods captured this grim inevitability best.

“No matter whom you vote for,” he noted, “you always wind up getting John McCain.” With Trump’s latest appointments, that sobering sentiment feels more accurate than ever.

A Republican senator and self-styled patriot, the late John McCain was the ultimate warhawk. He was a relentless advocate for military interventions, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Libya, often supporting policies that enriched defense contractors while leaving Americans to pay the price in blood and money. McCain became a symbol of the bipartisan establishment that thrives on perpetual conflict, no matter the administration.

Draining the swamp or swimming in it?

As for Ukraine, Trump has promised to end the war—a grand pledge from a man whose track record reveals a habit of saying one thing and doing another. His close relationship with Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, casts a long shadow over this promise. Fink isn’t just any power broker; he runs the world’s largest asset management firm, overseeing trillions of dollars and exerting enormous influence on global markets and governments.

In many ways, he’s the embodiment of the “swamp” Trump once vowed to drain. And yet, they are very close allies, swimming together in perfect sync.

This relationship matters. A lot.