Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved an updated nuclear doctrine, saying that Moscow could consider using nuclear weapons if it was subject to a conventional missile assault supported by a nuclear power.

"It was necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters,

The decision to change Russia's official nuclear doctrine is the Kremlin's answer to a reported decision by the administration of US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to fire American long-range missiles deep into Russia,

The move comes on the 1000th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The updated doctrine, which outlines the threats which would make Russia's leadership consider a nuclear strike, said an attack with conventional missiles, drones or other aircraft could be considered to meet these criteria.