Brazilian police arrested four soldiers guarding the G20 summit over an alleged plot to assassinate then President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a 2022 "coup," a federal police source told AFP.

The four "were arrested in Rio, where they were participating in the security operation for the G20 leaders' meeting," said the source, who added that a police officer was also taken into custody.

A statement by Brazil's federal police said the suspects were "mostly soldiers with special forces training," but made no mention of them being part of the G20 summit security deployment.

They were arrested on the second day of the G20 gathering, in an operation to "dismantle a criminal organisation responsible for planning a coup d'etat to prevent the government legitimately elected in 2022 elections from taking office," the police said.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are among the leaders in Rio for the annual get-together of the heads of the world's biggest economies.

Security is tight for the event, with troops in armoured vehicles lining the streets of the usually laid-back seaside city.

Tuesday's arrests come under a week after a failed bomb attack on the Supreme Court by a suspected far-right member, who killed himself in the process.

The alleged plot against Lula was to have been carried out on December 15, 2022, just weeks before the veteran leftist returned to office at the start of 2023 and involved "the murder of the candidates to the presidency and vice presidency," the statement said.

The suspected coup-plotters, who also planned to assassinate a Supreme Court justice, intended afterwards to set up a "crisis cabinet" with themselves in it, the police added.

Brazilian media said the judge they plotted to kill was Alexandre de Moraes, a powerful justice who has drawn the ire of the right for his investigations into the far-right and for shutting down the social network X for 40 days in a fight with its owner Elon Musk over disinformation.