Russia said that Ukraine had fired US-supplied long-range missiles into its territory for the first time since Washington authorised such strikes as President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear threat on the 1,000th day of the war.

With neither side showing any sign of relenting, Putin signed a decree broadening the justification for Moscow's use of nuclear weapons.

The grim anniversary opened with a Russian strike in the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy that gutted a Soviet-era residential building and killed at least 12 people, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published images of rescue workers hauling bodies from the debris and called on Kiev's allies to "force" the Kremlin into peace.

The foreign ministry released an anniversary statement calling on allies to ramp up military support to bring about a "sustainable" end to the war.

"Ukraine will never submit to the occupiers, and the Russian military will be punished for violating international law," the ministry said.

"We need peace through strength, not appeasement," it added, referring to growing calls for Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia to end the war.

The Kremlin also vowed to defeat Ukraine.

"The military operation against Kiev continues ... and will be completed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, using Russia's preferred language for its war.

Nuclear sabre-rattling

Washington this week said it had cleared Ukraine to use long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) weapons against military targets inside Russia — a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Russia's military said Ukraine used ATACMS missiles against a facility in the Bryansk region close to the border overnight.

"At 03:25 am (0025 GMT), the enemy struck a site in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, US-made ATACMS tactical missiles were used," said a defence ministry statement.

Moscow has said the use of Western weapons against its internationally recognised territory would make the US a direct participant in the conflict and pledged an "appropriate and palpable response".

The strike confirmation came shortly after Putin signed a decree which enables Russia to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states such as Ukraine if they are supported by nuclear powers.

The new nuclear doctrine allows Moscow to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a "massive" air attack, even if it is only with conventional weapons.

Peskov said this was "necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation."