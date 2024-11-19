World Children's Day this year for millions of children around the world is not about celebration but survival, according to a UNICEF spokesman, who told Anadolu that conflicts, climate crises and systemic neglect continue to devastate young lives.

"World Children's Day should be a day of celebration and a day of reflection. For those children in Gaza and Lebanon, their day is around survival, not celebration," said James Elder.

Five 5 million children are affected in Sudan, with 1 million under the age of 5 displaced by violent upheaval, he said. "In Ukraine, we've seen attacks have escalated heavily."

"It will be a very, very heavy day," he said on the eve of the internationally celebrated day.

From wars to mental health crises to climate, "those who pretend to be leaders have a huge amount to do," he said, underlining the problem of impunity.

World Children's Day, established by the United Nations in 1954, is observed annually on Nov. 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness of children’s rights and actions to improve their welfare. It also marks the anniversary of adopting the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989.

This year’s observance, however, comes under a dark cloud, highlighting the plight of children caught in the crossfire of global crises.

Elder urged world leaders to uphold their commitments under international humanitarian law and treaties to protect children and prioritize their well-being.

"Spend 10 minutes on World Children's Day, to reflect on if it was their 7-year-old daughter or their 15-year-old son who was enduring these horrors, and how they would then respond and maybe use their positions of influence to respond accordingly," he stressed.