In a landmark achievement for aviation technology, Türkiye's domestically produced Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has successfully completed a groundbreaking test flight from the TCG Anadolu maritime vessel.

The Bayraktar TB3, developed by Baykar - Türkiye's leading UAV manufacturer - has become the first drone in world aviation history to take off and land on a short-decked ship without additional landing support equipment.

Baykar is a prominent Turkish defence company specialising in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced defence technologies.

Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

On 19 November, the drone launched from the TCG Anadolu's 12-degree inclined runway, conducting a 46-minute test flight at the convergence point of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas.