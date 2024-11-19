Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving the country's updated nuclear doctrine, titled the Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence.

The document outlines conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, threats deemed serious enough for use, the order in which the plan for the use of nuclear weapons is activated, decision-makers, actions to keep nuclear forces in combat readiness, and policy for "nuclear deterrence"— a plan for preventing nuclear attacks by ensuring that any nuclear aggression results in devastating retaliation.

While the principle of nuclear weapons as a last resort for protecting Russia's sovereignty remains unchanged, the criteria for their use have been revised.

The signing of the decree enabling the new version of the nuclear doctrine coincided with the US authorizing Ukraine to use Western-made weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory, though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the publication of the doctrine was already "planned."

Conditions for nuclear weapon use

In the previous iteration, the doctrine specified that the use of nuclear weapons would be triggered by aggression threatening the very existence of the state. However, the updated version provides more clarity, stating that nuclear weapons may be used in response to aggression that directly threatens Russia’s sovereignty and/or territorial integrity.

The updated doctrine sets out clear conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, including the scenario in which aggression from non-nuclear states is backed by nuclear powers; this would be treated as a joint attack.

Even conventional weapons that pose a critical threat to Russia's sovereignty may trigger a nuclear response as well.

Particular focus is given to Belarus, where any aggression is regarded as an attack on Russia, justifying nuclear retaliation.

The document also highlights potential military threats such as anti-missile systems, military buildups near Russian borders, and nuclear weapons stationed in non-nuclear states.

For the first time, a "potential opponent" is defined, encompassing states or military alliances that see Russia as a threat and possess significant military power.

Nuclear deterrence

Russia constantly implements measures aimed at preventing "unfriendly states" and military alliances from attacks and hostile actions during peacetime, heightened threat levels, and wartime, up to the potential use of nuclear weapons.

The deterrence includes forming and maintaining up-to-date nuclear forces capable of delivering “guaranteed unacceptable damage” to any adversary, alongside ensuring that all of them have no doubt about Moscow's readiness and resolve to engage them if necessary.

If aggressors attack Russia or its allies, they must be prepared for retaliation, the doctrine states.

Nuclear deterrence targets states and military alliances that view Russia as a threat, including those providing resources or territory for aggression.