Türkiye's president has expressed his hope that once in office, US President-elect Donald Trump's administration will take "bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace."

"I hope and wish that the US administration takes bolder, more prudent, and more supportive steps on the path to peace," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was attending a summit of the G20.

Erdogan lamented that the UN Security Council had turned into "an elitist structure that prioritises the interests of its five permanent members over the rights of all 193 member countries."

The humanitarian cost of "Israel's state terrorism grows in region with Western support," Erdogan said, warning that history would not forgive those who remain silent on Tel Aviv's actions in Palestine.

He reiterated the importance of more countries recognising Palestinian statehood, which he said was "especially vital at this time."

Türkiye contributed to the "strong statements" on Gaza in the G20 summit declaration, Erdogan added.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s support for people in Gaza, who have been facing relentless Israeli attacks for 14 months, Erdogan said: "Even if we stand alone, as Türkiye, we will continue to stand by the oppressed."