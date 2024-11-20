Wednesday, November 20, 2024

1819 GMT –– Hamas described the US veto against a UN Security Council draft resolution Wednesday on a ceasefire in Gaza as a "hostile stance” that disregards the will of the international community.

The Palestinian resistance group said it provides cover for the continuation of genocide.

Hamas said in a statement that the veto again “proves that Washington is a direct partner in the aggression against our people, the killing of children and women, and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza. It bears direct responsibility for the genocide and ethnic cleansing, just as the occupation does."

It condemned the veto in the strongest terms, noting that the blocked resolution demanded "an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and saving our people from the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the occupation under US cover over months of war, particularly in the north."

More updates 👇

1853 GMT –– Several UN Security Council members denounce US veto of Gaza cease-fire resolution

Several members of the UN Security Council denounced a fourth US veto on a proposed ceasefire resolution in Gaza.

China's envoy Fu Cong, expressed disappointment with the outcome of the vote and accused the US of hindering the hopes of Palestinians "for survival, pushing them further into darkness and desperation" via the use of the veto.

Algeria's envoy Amar Bendjama, said, "Today's message is clear to the Israeli occupying power; 'You may continue your genocide, you may continue your collective punishment of the Palestinian people with complete impunity.'"

The French envoy, Nicolas de Riviere, expressed "deep regret" about the veto, and noted that the situation in Gaza is worsening every day.

1846 GMT –– EU says demolitions 'central component' of Israeli occupation of Palestine territories

Demolitions are a major component of the Israeli occupation of Palestine territories, according to a new EU report.

“Demolitions are a central component of Israel's settlement policy in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem aiming at consolidating control over the land and limiting Palestinian development," said a report by the Office of the EU Representative to the West Bank, Gaza and UNRWA.

According to the publication, in 2023, 1,177 structures were demolished or seized by Israel throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the highest number recorded since 2016.

As a result, 2,296 individuals were displaced and 439,875 affected.

1831 GMT –– US ambassador to brief Israel on Lebanon's response to US ceasefire proposal

The US ambassador to Israel is scheduled to brief Tel Aviv on Lebanon's response to Washington's proposal to halt Israel's onslaught in Lebanon, Israeli state media reported.

Amos Hochstein "will arrive in Israel tonight and meet with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to inform him of Lebanon's response regarding the US proposal,” said the Israeli broadcasting authority, KAN.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted unnamed Israeli sources who said there is "cautious optimism in Tel Aviv, though there are assessments of gaps, including over the mechanism to oversee the implementation of a potential agreement."

1801 GMT –– UN calls US veto 'another example of regrettable lack of consensus' on Gaza

The UN expressed regret for a US veto of a draft resolution that demanded a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

"It's another example of the regrettable lack of consensus that we've seen in the Security Council between member states, and the lack of, frankly, the lack of implementation of previous resolutions on Gaza," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains committed to supporting efforts to end the conflict, achieve the unconditional release of all hostages and advance the implementation of a two-state solution.

Dujarric's comments came after the US again vetoed a proposed Security Council resolution seeking a ceasefire in Gaza.

1759 GMT –– At least 21 Palestinians killed, including women and children, in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians, including children and displaced people, were killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting shelters and civilian homes across Gaza.

In the southern part of Gaza, Civil Defense reported that two Palestinians were killed and another injured when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Janineh neighbourhood, east of Rafah.

Eight Palestinians, including four children, were also killed in Israeli shelling that struck displaced peoples’ tents in the western part of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian paramedics who spoke to Anadolu.

1749 GMT –– Hamas: No hostages-for-prisoners swap deal with Israel unless the Gaza war ends

Hamas' acting Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV that there would be no hostages-for-prisoners swap deal with Israel unless the war in the Palestinian enclave ended.

1743 GMT –– Palestinian Authority says US Gaza veto 'emboldens Israel to continue its crimes'

The Palestinian Authority stated that the United States veto on Gaza "emboldens Israel to continue its crimes."

1730 GMT –– EU fails to denounce genocide as Israel tries to hide the truth: Bloc lawmaker

A Belgian member of the European Parliament accused Europe of continuing to support Israel despite what he calls genocide in Palestine, saying he saw this during his recent visit to the occupied West Bank, despite Israel's attempts to "prevent the world from seeing what’s happening."

Marc Botenga described the destruction of economic life and widespread humiliation of Palestinians through violence and fear, caused by Israel’s actions in Gaza and its efforts to conceal its operations in other parts of Palestine.

Speaking to Anadolu, Botenga, a Left group MEP, shared his observations on Israel’s violations of human rights during his visit, his participation in protests in the EP over the killing of children in Gaza, and his views on Kaja Kallas, the incoming EU foreign policy chief.

1645 GMT –– 'No justification' for US veto of ceasefire call: Palestinian UN envoy

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Majed Bamya, that there was "no justification" for Washington's veto of a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"There's no justification, no justification whatsoever for vetoing a resolution trying to stop atrocities," he said after the vote.

1636 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 3,558

Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,558 people and wounded 15,123 in Lebanon since October 2023, with 14 fatalities reported, the Lebanese health ministry said.

1554 GMT –– 7 killed, including 3 children, in Israeli strike on displacement tents west of Khan Younis

Palestinian medics told Anadolu that seven people, including three children, were killed in an Israeli strike on displacement tents west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

1545 GMT –– Israeli air strike in Syria's Palmyra kills at least 36 people

At least 36 people were killed and more than 50 others wounded in an Israeli air strike in the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria, local media said.

The regime news agency SANA, citing a military source, said Israeli warplanes carried out a strike from the direction of the Al-Tanf area in western Syria targeting several buildings in the city.

Extensive material damage was reported in the area.

1536 GMT –– Hezbollah chief says it reviewed truce proposal, ceasefire in Israel's hands

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised speech aired that his group had reviewed and given feedback on a US-drafted ceasefire proposal to end fighting with Israel and that a halt to hostilities was now in Israel's hands.

Qassem said the group was allowing ceasefire talks to continue and watching if they produced results.

He made his comments in a pre-recorded address aired a few hours after US envoy Amos Hochstein said he would head to Israel from Beirut in an attempt to close a deal on a halt to hostilities

1525 GMT –– Palestine rejects Israeli plan to create buffer zone in northern Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) rejected an Israeli plan to establish a buffer zone in northern Gaza for distributing aid through an American company.

"The talk about establishing a buffer zone in northern Gaza and Jabalia to distribute aid in the Gaza through an American private company with foreign funding is rejected and completely unacceptable," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

He said such plans “contradict all international legitimacy resolutions and international law, which considers Gaza an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

1514 GMT –– Gaza ‘graveyard’ for Palestinian children: UN agency chief

The Gaza Strip has become a “graveyard” for children amid relentless Israeli attacks on the enclave, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Gaza has become a graveyard for children,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement marking World Children’s Day.

“They are being killed, injured, forced to flee & deprived of safety, learning and play,” he said. “They have been robbed of their childhood and are on the verge of becoming a lost generation as they lose another school year.”

Lazzarini said the world made a commitment to respect and uphold children’s rights by adopting the Convention on the Rights of the Child three decades ago. “Today, the rights of Palestinian children are violated day in, day out,” he added.

1511 GMT –– US vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution again at UNSC

The United States once again vetoed UN Security Council draft resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional, permanent" ceasefire in Gaza and, the release of all hostages.

"We made clear throughout negotiations we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages," said US Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood.

1420 GMT –– Hezbollah chief says response to Israeli strikes on Beirut will be on 'central Tel Aviv'

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a speech broadcast that the response to recent deadly Israeli strikes on Beirut would be on "central Tel Aviv".

"The response must be expected in central Tel Aviv," Qassem said, after deadly strikes on three central Beirut districts in recent days, one of which killed Hezbollah's spokesman Mohammed Afif and four members of his media team.

1406 GMT –– Syria reports Israeli strike in Palmyra

Syrian regime media reported an Israeli air strike in the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria as regional tension continues to simmer over Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

The regime news agency SANA said the attack targeted residential buildings and an industrial zone in the city.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the report yet.

1405 GMT –– UK says it will continue to seek a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict

The United Kingdom will continue to seek a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinians conflict amid a "catastrophic" situation in the Middle East, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said.

During the Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons, Labour Party MP Andy McDonald cited last week's Human Rights Watch report showing how Israeli authorities are committing war crimes of forcible transfer in Gaza, which amounts to crimes against humanity.

Mentioning the crippling humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, McDonald asked whether the government acknowledges that Israel has carried out mass force displacement in Gaza, and whether it will take concrete measures on arms trade and against Israeli officials to prevent genocide and protect Palestinian lives.

In response, Rayner refrained from touching on any government plan regarding concrete measures on Israeli officials but recalled that the UK in September suspended some arms export licenses to Israel.

1341 GMT –– US envoy cites ‘additional progress’ in Lebanon-Israel ceasefire talks

United States envoy Amos Hochstein cited additional progress in talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Speaking after his talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Hochstein said he will depart to Israel for ceasefire talks with officials there.

“The meeting today built on the meeting yesterday and made additional progress, so I will travel from here in a couple of hours to Israel to try to bring this to a close if we can,” he told a press conference.

“As planned, if we made progress, I would go to Israel,” he added. “We are going to work with the incoming (US) administration, we are already going to be discussing this with them. They will be fully aware of everything we are doing,” Hochstein said.