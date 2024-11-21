Armed gangs in Gaza looting aid trucks are getting Israeli military support and sometimes Israeli army even provides them protection, according to an internal UN memo obtained by The Washington Post.

The damning report exposes how organised gangs are looting vital aid shipments, undermining the already precarious relief efforts in the besieged enclave where Israeli genocide is under way for the last 412 days.

The memoindicates that some of the criminal groups operate with the "passive, if not active" support of the Israeli military. The document cited by the Washington Post states that one gang leader established a "military-like compound" in an area under strict Israeli invasion.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he was unaware of the UN memo, but that the allegation was "fairly alarming" if true.

"The idea that the Israeli forces may be allowing looters or not doing enough to prevent it is frankly, fairly alarming, given the responsibilities of Israel as the occupying power to ensure that humanitarian aid is distributed safely," he said.

Despite numerous requests from aid organisations for better protection of convoys and safer routes, Israel has denied these appeals, leaving convoys vulnerable to attack.

The Post reports that Israeli army, despite being in close proximity, have often failed to intervene during looting incidents.

One of the most notorious areas for this criminal activity is the region surrounding Karem Abu Salem crossing, the primary entry point for aid into southern Gaza. Aid workers, transport companies, and local witnesses describe the gangs as heavily armed and increasingly violent.

Many of the attackers are believed to be linked to powerful local crime families that had previously engaged in illicit activities like cigarette smuggling, but have now expanded into looting vital supplies.

The looting of crucial aid under the nose of Israeli soldiers has become a major headache for aid groups as well as the Palestinian authorities.

Half the aid entering Gaza stolen

As the violence escalates, it has become clear that the theft of aid has moved beyond desperate civilians and is now a well-organised enterprise.

"Looting has become the biggest challenge to aid distribution," an aid worker is quoted by the Post as saying.

The scale of the looting has reached such proportions that it is now hindering the delivery of life-saving food and medicine. Reports from the UN suggest that nearly half of the aid entering Gaza is stolen.