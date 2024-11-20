Millions of people are voting in state elections in politically significant Maharashtra, India’s western industrial hub, and the mineral-rich eastern province of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is India’s wealthiest state and home to the financial and entertainment capital, Mumbai.

It is currently ruled by a coalition of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and a Hindu nationalist ally. An opposition alliance, including the Congress party, is in power in eastern Jharkhand state.

Modi has held big rallies in the two states. He formed the government with the help of regional partners.

Modi, in a post on social platform X ahead of the state elections, wrote: "On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to vote in large numbers.”

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote a Modi biography, said a reversal in these state elections would negatively impact Modi’s leadership style.

“It will have repercussions for the BJP in coming elections in Delhi and Bihar states next year," he said.

Votes in the two states will be counted on Saturday.

After suffering a setback in national elections, the BJP regained momentum in October as it won Haryana state elections, where pollsters had predicted an easy victory for the opposition Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party won a consolation victory in alliance with the regional National Conference party in local elections in India’s insurgency-wracked India-administered Jammu and Kashmir after a 10-year gap.