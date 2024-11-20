WORLD
At least 12 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attacks on Nigeria military base
The attacks came days after a raid by Boko Haram terror group that led to the killings of some soldiers.
Trucks carry the wrapped bodies of people killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Attacks have escalated in recent months. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2024

More than a dozen soldiers were killed in multiple attacks on a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, said local and military sources.

The terrorists attacked the base in the remote town of Kareto in the Mobbar Local Government Area on Tuesday with improvised explosives and shot at it from different directions, residents told Anadolu.

Heavy shooting was heard from the base as troops engaged Boko Haram terror group in a gun battle, residents said. They said the terrorists returned hours later to resume their attack with some civilians also hit by bullets.

The attacks came days after a raid by Boko Haram that led to the killings of some soldiers.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum conveyed his condolences to the military.

"I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families," the governor said in a statement issued by Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar.

Zulum said the state government identified with the military over the loss.

Nigeria has been experiencing 14 years of terrorist attacks which have led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people and the displacement of three million, according to the county's National Emergency Management Agency.

SOURCE:AA
