The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted approval to LC16m8 mpox vaccine, produced by a Japanese pharmaceutical firm.

It is the second vaccine to be approved by the world health body after it declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in August.

“This decision is expected to facilitate increased and timely access to vaccines in communities where mpox outbreaks are surging,” the WHO said in a statement from Geneva.

Related Monkeypox to mpox, the dark history of racism in naming diseases

Mpox cases have been reported across 80 countries, including 19 countries in Africa, based on the WHO data.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the hardest-hit country which recorded the largest suspected cases – over 39,000 – as well as more than 1,000 deaths.