Ankara is observing Donald Trump’s return to the White House with cautious optimism.

Trump’s first term saw unprecedented personal rapport with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. With his comeback, hopes are high for a renewed line of dialogue between the leaders of two NATO allies.

“Under Joe Biden, US-Türkiye relations hit a historic low,” US historian Isil Acehan tells TRTWorld, insisting that relations can only improve from here.

Yet, geopolitical realities have changed since Trump’s last tenure, raising questions about how the two countries with differing interests will navigate new and lingering tensions.

‘The hold in the north’

Washington’s support for YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, remains a major point of contention.

Despite recognising the PKK as a terrorist group, responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, the US has long legitimised its presence along Türkiye’s borders under the guise of combating Daesh.

In 2019, Trump announced his decision to withdraw some of the US troops stationed in Syria after a phone call with Erdogan, effectively facilitating Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations against the PKK and YPG.

Trump’s decision saw major backlash from US officials.

“It was a partial withdrawal in the end, but at least we saw that he can go against the advisers, the ministers,” says Acehan, who works at the Türkiye Research Foundation (TAV), suggesting Erdogan’s rapport with Trump could again influence US position on the issue.

But regional realities have since shifted, particularly with Israel’s ongoing ground and aerial attacks on Gaza, which has killed over 43,000 Palestinians and destabilised countries in Türkiye’s neighbourhood. Experts say Tel Aviv is looking to expand its war.

“Israel's next goal is Lebanon, and then Syria,” says Zeynep Coskun Koc, a strategic consultant in MENA political economy and foreign affairs, warning the plan could destabilise the region and US-Türkiye relations further.

She adds that Washington’s unwavering support for Israel, driven by entrenched Zionist lobbies, ensures its continued involvement in the region.

“The US is not just complicit. It is actively fighting this war, and that means they're not going to get out of Syria,” Koc tells TRT World, stressing that the US has been supplying Israel with weapons and intel since October 7.

A US withdrawal would inevitably set Israel up to lose its two crucial allies in the region: Washington and the PKK/YPG terrorists, which remain aligned with Israel to undermine Türkiye’s territorial integrity.

Beginning with the terrorist group’s establishment around the 80s, the PKK has had close ties with Israel. “It's always been cultivated, and it will be sustained now, too,” Koc says.

“Israel wouldn't want to lose its hold in the north (Syria) while trying to attack from the south (Lebanon).”

Dominating the airspace

Israel’s influence also looms over Türkiye’s potential return to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Programme (JSF), a multilateral initiative to produce advanced stealth fighter jets.

Türkiye, a key contributor to the project since 2007, was removed from the programme in 2019 under Trump’s presidency after Ankara decided to buy the Russian S-400 missile system.

Washington claims the S-400 system could compromise NATO security and the stealth technology of F-35s, but Ankara insists there is no technical conflict.

“Trump's tendency to disregard NATO might be helpful in this case,” Koc notes, adding that he could be more willing to let the matter take shape without forcing Türkiye to dismantle the Russian system.

Erdogan has previously demanded reimbursement for Türkiye’s investments in the F-35 programme if reinstatement isn’t possible. Yet, Koc remains sceptical.

“I don’t think anybody anticipates Trump returning any kind of money to any nation,” she says.

However, even with NATO concerns out of the picture, that route faces significant resistance – particularly from Tel Aviv and the Zionist lobby.