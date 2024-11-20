Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised US President Joe Biden's recent decision to allow Ukraine to use American-made ATACMS missiles to attack targets on Russian soil.

Speaking on the broader implications of the move, Erdogan warned that such actions risk intensifying global tensions and escalating the Ukraine-Russia conflict into a larger catastrophe.

“First and foremost, we neither find this decision correct nor do we approve of it,” Erdogan remarked, emphasising Türkiye’s consistent stance on peace.

“From the very start of the Ukraine-Russia war, we’ve maintained that more weapons, more blood, and more tears are not the solution. Instead, the conflict can only be resolved through greater efforts for peace, goodwill, and diplomacy,” he said.

On Tuesday, Russia warned that it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already issued a nuclear threat.

‘Biden mentality leads nowhere’

Erdogan characterised Biden’s authorisation as a provocation.

“This step by Mr. Biden will not only escalate the conflict but also provoke a significant response from Russia. President Putin has already approved a doctrine allowing for a nuclear response if his country faces ballistic missile attacks,” Erdogan said, warning of the potential global ramifications of the decision.

Turkish president criticised Biden’s alleged "scorched-earth" approach, saying, “The mentality of ‘after me, the flood’ leads nowhere. Both Ukraine and Russia must resist provocations, maintain calm, and focus on peace. Any misstep in this volatile atmosphere could be like throwing a spark into a powder keg.”

Cautious and hopeful

When asked about the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Erdogan adopted a cautious tone.

He highlighted reports that some members of Trump’s cabinet oppose Türkiye’s policies, particularly in the Middle East.

“We cannot build our relationships on preconceived notions,” Erdogan said.