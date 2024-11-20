Despite creating unprecedented levels of soil, water and air pollution in Gaza over the last 13 months, Israel is surprisingly allowed a seat at the table in COP29, the 29th edition of a UN-backed climate change conference currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The purpose of COP29 is to unite world nations under the shared goals of mitigating climate change and safeguarding vulnerable populations—objectives that Israel has demonstrably acted against, particularly since the start of its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

“Israel’s participation in COP29 not only insults Palestinians but also undermines the very values the summit claims to uphold,” says Ahmed Najar, a Palestinian political analyst and playwright.

The UN Environment Programme estimates that intensive bombardment by Israel has led to “unprecedented intensity of destruction” of Gaza’s productive assets, demolishing its sewage, wastewater and solid waste management systems.

Israel has killed almost 44,000 Palestinians, while the number of bodies still buried under the rubble of bombed homes is estimated to be over 10,000.

The destruction of Gaza’s buildings, roads and other infrastructure has generated over 39 million tonnes of debris – some of which is contaminated with unexploded ordnance, asbestos and other hazardous substances.

“When water wells are destroyed, soil is poisoned and entire neighbourhoods are reduced to rubble, the land itself becomes inhospitable. How can the world overlook this?” Najar says.

Running with the hare, hunting with the hounds

Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories has contributed to ecological disaster, particularly since the beginning of the full-blown war on Gaza that’s on its 411th day.

Numerous reports by environmental organisations have highlighted how Israel’s recent bombing – along with decades-old exploitation of natural resources in Gaza and the occupied West Bank – has wreaked an environmental catastrophe and caused irreversible damage to the local communities.

For example, Israel has been accused of overexploiting shared water resources, leaving Palestinians with limited access to clean water.

With Gaza’s five wastewater treatment plants shut down, Israel’s war on Gaza has left water, sanitation and hygiene systems almost entirely defunct.

This undermines the principles of environmental justice and equity, which are central to the mission of COP summits.

Israel has been dropping US-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions bombs, including precision-guided 450- and 900-kilogram “bunker-busters” that turn “earth to liquid”.

According to Marc Garlasco, a former Pentagon defence official and a war crimes investigator for the UN, Israel’s bombardment “pancakes entire buildings” in Gaza.

Allowing Israel to participate in COP29 while it openly engages in practices that harm both ecosystems and marginalised communities sends a contradictory message about the summit’s commitment to environmental justice.

Climate destruction through military means