Iran warned of a "proportionate" response from Tehran if a Western-backed resolution critical of Iran is passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Top diplomat Abbas Araghchi in a phone conversation with IAEA chief Rafel Grossi condemned France, Germany and the United Kingdom effort to pass their fourth resolution since 2020.

He said if the parties "ignore Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and put non-constructive measures on the agenda in the Board of Governors meeting through the issuance of a resolution, Iran will respond in a proportionate and appropriate manner".

According to diplomatic sources, Western countries on Wednesday formally submitted a new resolution critical of Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency ahead of its board meeting on Wednesday.

"The text was formally submitted" just before midnight on Tuesday, a diplomatic source told AFP on condition of anonymity, with a second diplomatic source confirming the information.

Earlier Iran's foreign minister warned against submitting the new resolution, saying such a move "will only complicate the matter further".

“This move by the E3 is in clear confrontation with the positive atmosphere created in engagements between Iran and the IAEA, and will only make the issue more complicated,” Araghchi told his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in a phone conversation, according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Western powers are seeking to censure Iran for what they say is poor cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog over its nuclear programme.

Related Iran rejects European, British sanctions on shipping lines as 'unjustified'

The vote comes days after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran and held wide-ranging talks with top Iranian leaders to revive cooperation between the two sides.