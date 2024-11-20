The United States and some European countries have shut their embassies in Kiev due to "specific information of a potential significant air attack" amid jitters in the capital over possible Russian retaliation a day after a big Ukrainian strike.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the US Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement on the embassy's website on Wednesday.

"The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The Italian, Greek and Spanish embassies said they had also closed their doors after the unusual US warning on Wednesday, while the French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious.

Germany's embassy in Kiev, on the other hand, remains open in a limited capacity and can still be contacted by German nationals who are in the country, according to a German foreign ministry official.

"We are in constant contact with our colleagues on the ground so that we can take appropriate measures if the situation changes," added the official.

Air raid sirens briefly sounded in Kiev in the afternoon, as the air force told people to seek shelter because of a missile threat. Senior officials told Ukrainians not to ignore the alert.

Ukraine on Tuesday used US ATACMS missiles to attack an arms depot inside Russia, making use of newly granted permission from the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden on the 1,000th day of the war.

Related Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles

A second ATACMS strike