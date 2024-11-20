An American doctor who volunteered in Gaza described the dire conditions, significant dangers and "severe" risks facing healthcare workers because of Israel's onslaught against the territory.

Talal Ali Khan, who treated patients in the war-torn enclave from July 16 to Aug. 7, recounted to Anadolu his experiences and observations while in Gaza, highlighting the perils for doctors and the overwhelming destruction in the region.

Khan said he travelled to Gaza under UN protection, but he and health workers remained vulnerable to attacks.

The nephrologist, a clinical associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Oklahoma, visited three hospitals, including Gaza’s largest, al-Shifa Hospital, which was heavily damaged. He documented the destruction of the dialysis unit at the al-Shifa, which had served nearly 450 patients and had 60 machines, before the war.

“Now, this is all ruins,” he said,

Despite assurances of safety under UN protection, Khan said he felt "constantly at risk" throughout his mission.

Gaza ‘means resilience, determination’

“Gaza to me, it means resilience, determination,” he said, “These are special people.”

Khan said his perspective of life changed after returning from Gaza.

“Things happen, stresses happen in your life, anxiety happens in your life. You get preoccupied with those difficulties or anxieties but after seeing the people of Gaza, what they are going through, you feel that everything is so small in front of what disaster they are going through,” said Khan.