Some 270 Palestinian children are held in Israeli prisons amid harsh conditions, a Palestinian commission said.

In a statement marking World Children’s Day, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said this figure does not include minors detained by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"The occupation continues to detain no less than 270 children, who are mainly held in Ofer and Megiddo prisons, in addition to camps established by the occupation army after the Gaza war,” it added.

The commission said it documented testimonies about Israeli abuses against Palestinian children by prison wardens.

"Systematic crimes are being committed by the prison administration against the jailed children, in addition to beatings, torture, and daily abuses,” it added.

On November 7, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed a law authorising the detention of Palestinian minors under 14.

The legislation, a temporary five-year measure, allows courts to order the detention of children under 14 in closed facilities if convicted of murder involving “terrorism or terrorist activities.”