Cuffs as toys, suffering as fate: Palestinian children in Israeli detention
270 Palestinian children are currently held in Israeli prisons, facing systematic abuse by prison administration, including beatings, torture, and daily mistreatment, the commission of Detainees’ Affairs says.
The commission said it documented testimonies about Israeli abuses against Palestinian children by prison wardens. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
November 20, 2024

Some 270 Palestinian children are held in Israeli prisons amid harsh conditions, a Palestinian commission said.

In a statement marking World Children’s Day, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said this figure does not include minors detained by the Israeli army in Gaza.

"The occupation continues to detain no less than 270 children, who are mainly held in Ofer and Megiddo prisons, in addition to camps established by the occupation army after the Gaza war,” it added.

The commission said it documented testimonies about Israeli abuses against Palestinian children by prison wardens.

"Systematic crimes are being committed by the prison administration against the jailed children, in addition to beatings, torture, and daily abuses,” it added.

On November 7, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed a law authorising the detention of Palestinian minors under 14.

The legislation, a temporary five-year measure, allows courts to order the detention of children under 14 in closed facilities if convicted of murder involving “terrorism or terrorist activities.”

Upon reaching 14, the child would continue to serve their sentence in prison, according to the Knesset.

According to Palestinian figures, over 11,700 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October last year, including those who were released after being arrested.

The figure, however, doesn't include those arrested from Gaza whose numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

Tension has been running high in the West Bank due to Israel’s brutal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

Nearly 785 Palestinians, including at least 165 children, have since been killed and over 6,400 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
