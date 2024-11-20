Türkiye is set to launch its first quantum computer on Thursday, marking a leap in efforts to advance the country’s capabilities in data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defence, and more.

The quantum computer, developed by the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in the capital Ankara, has been designed with infrastructure that supports its continuous development, signaling a major stride toward the country's technological independence. It also supports Türkiye's vision for leadership in the quantum technology ecosystem.

The launch event will take place at the TOBB ETU Technology Center, where the quantum computer will be shown.