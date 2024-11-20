WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine said to have fired UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia
UK gave Ukraine permission to use missiles against Russia in response to Moscow's deployment of North Korean troops on the border, British media say.
Ukraine said to have fired UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia
A Storm Shadow / SCALP long-range air-launched cruise missile is pictured displayed at European missile maker MBDA's display stand, on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2024, south west of London, on July 22, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 20, 2024

Ukraine has fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, British media reported, after being given the green light from London.

Several missiles were launched against at least one Russian military target, The Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing an unidentified Western official.

The Times said government sources had confirmed the use of the long-range missiles for the first time.

The Guardian said Britain had given Ukraine permission to use the missiles in Russia in response to Moscow's deployment of North Korean troops on the border.

Russian pro-Kremlin military bloggers wrote that around a dozen Storm Shadow missiles were fired on a target in the Kursk border region, which is partially held by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian media posted aerial video footage from a drone showing a series of explosions at what appears to be a country estate, naming the location as Maryino, where the presidential administration has a sanatorium.

Ukrainian media reported the strikes could have targeted an underground military command centre.

RelatedRussia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
RECOMMENDED

Some NATO countries shut Kiev offices

The reported attack came after Washington this week said it had cleared Ukraine to use its ATACMS against military targets inside Russia — a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Russia said on Tuesday that the missiles had been used to target a military facility in the Bryansk border region.

The reported strikes came as Moscow looks to retaliate against Ukraine for firing US-supplied longer-range missiles on Russian territory for the first time and with the Kremlin accusing outgoing US President Joe Biden of dragging out the war.

Russia has ramped up deadly missile strikes in recent days, targeting residential areas and Ukraine's energy grid. Air alerts blare out across the country daily.

The United States said on Wednesday morning that it was shutting its Kiev office to the public after having received "specific information of a potential significant air attack".

Canada, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Spain — all NATO members — followed suit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks