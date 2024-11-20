Ukraine has fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, British media reported, after being given the green light from London.

Several missiles were launched against at least one Russian military target, The Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing an unidentified Western official.

The Times said government sources had confirmed the use of the long-range missiles for the first time.

The Guardian said Britain had given Ukraine permission to use the missiles in Russia in response to Moscow's deployment of North Korean troops on the border.

Russian pro-Kremlin military bloggers wrote that around a dozen Storm Shadow missiles were fired on a target in the Kursk border region, which is partially held by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian media posted aerial video footage from a drone showing a series of explosions at what appears to be a country estate, naming the location as Maryino, where the presidential administration has a sanatorium.

Ukrainian media reported the strikes could have targeted an underground military command centre.