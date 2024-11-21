The US Senate has blocked legislation that would have halted the sale of some weapons to Israel, which had been introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders out of concern about the human rights catastrophe faced by Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Seventy-nine of the 100 senators opposed a resolution that would have blocked sales of tank rounds to Israel, while 18 approved it and one voted present.

Seventy-eight opposed a second measure, which would have stopped the shipment of mortar rounds, while 19 supported it and one voted present.

The Senate was to vote on a third resolution that would stop shipments of a GPS guidance system for bombs.

All of the votes in favour of the measures came from the Democratic caucus, while "no" votes came from both Democrats and Republicans.

Independent Senator Sanders forced an effort to block the sale of some offensive weapons to Israel for its genocide in Gaza over mounting civilian deaths there.

Most of Gaza's population of 2.4 million people has been displaced and the enclave is at risk of famine, more than a year into Israel's genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has killed more than 43,985 Palestinians, wounded over 104,092, with 10,000 plus feared buried under debris of bombed homes. In Lebanon, Israel has killed at least 3,558 people since October 2023.

But many analysts say this is just a conservative estimate.

A letter to US President Joe Biden from a group of almost 100 American doctors who served in Gaza estimated a death toll of more than 118,000 in October 2024. And according to the UK medical journal The Lancet, the death toll could be more than 180,000.

The Vermont lawmaker and a small group of Democrats put legislation up for a Senate vote that would have blocked the sale of some tank and mortar rounds and smart-bomb kits to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right regime "has not simply waged war against Hamas. It has waged an all-out war against the Palestinian people," Sanders told lawmakers from the Senate floor.

Known as joint resolutions of disapproval, the measure would have to pass both houses of Congress and withstand any presidential veto to become binding.

Congress has never succeeded in blocking any arms sales with the joint resolutions. But the vote served as a test of broader frustration among Democrats at the war and President Joe Biden's handling of Israel's genocide in the besieged enclave.

Lawmakers' move comes after a 30-day Biden administration deadline came and went earlier this month for Netanyahu to meet specific US targets to improve its treatment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza trapped in the war.

US demands included that Israel lift a near-total ban on the delivery of aid to hard-hit north Gaza for starving civilians there. But despite evidence that Tel Aviv was blocking aid, US chose not to impose penalty on Israel.