The United States said it had reopened its embassy in Kiev late on Wednesday after it had shut for the day due to what it called the threat of a significant air attack, a day after Ukraine used American missiles to hit a target inside Russia.

Russia had described the strike by US missiles as an escalation in the 1,000-day-old war, while Ukraine's military spy agency said Russia was trying to sow panic by circulating fake online messages about a looming missile and drone attack.

"@USEmbassyKyiv has resumed services following a temporary shelter-in-place suspension earlier today," US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on X.

"We continue to encourage US citizens to remain vigilant, monitor official Ukrainian sources for updates, and be prepared to shelter in place if an air alert is announced."

The initial State Department statement on the embassy's website said the embassy would be closed "out of an abundance of caution". Embassy employees, it said, were being instructed to "shelter in place".

"The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The Kremlin said it had no comment.

A US government source said the embassy closure was "related to ongoing threats of air attacks". The Italian and Greek embassies said they too had closed their doors. The French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that "panic-inducing messages circulated today only help Russia", but warned Ukrainians to pay close attention to air raid alerts.

"However many brutal and treacherous attacks by Russia we have endured... it is always important to pay attention to air raid warnings," he said in his nightly video address. "We have a neighbour that is insane".

