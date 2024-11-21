Two back-to-back alleged sabotage of undersea internet cables in the Baltic Sea have once again highlighted the vulnerability of such infrastructure and raised the question about who could be behind the 'attacks'.

On Sunday, a communications cable between Lithuania and Sweden was cut. A day later, another subsea cable between Finland and Germany was severed, 95 to 105 kilometres from the first.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius described the incident as "a wake-up call for European resilience" and urged collective action to safeguard critical infrastructure. He pointed fingers at Russia.

"Russia poses not just a military but also a hybrid threat, and Europe must adopt a broad approach to defence," he said speaking in Brussels.

"No one believes these cables were severed by mistake, and I also don't want to believe versions that it was anchors that by chance caused damage."

The Danish military says it is monitoring a Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which has been spotted in the vicinity of the cables.

Related Germany suspects Baltic Sea cable damage is 'sabotage'

The cables were damaged near Sweden's Oland Island, a key location for maritime activity in the Baltic.

Sweden's Minister for Civil Defence, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, emphasised the urgency of determining the cause, telling SVT News: "It is absolutely central that we clarify why two cables in the Baltic Sea have been simultaneously damaged."

The Baltic Sea, bordered by NATO members and Russia, has had a troubled history of infrastructure-related incidents, with several high-profile disruptions seen over the past decade.

Here is a list of past damages and who was responsible for them: