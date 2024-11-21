Roughly one in every two Muslim college students in the US state of California have experienced harassment or discrimination, according to a recently published survey.

The report from the California chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Center for the Prevention of Hate and Bullying (CPHB) includes responses from 720 students at 87 public and private colleges and universities across California, which found a 10 percent spike in Islamophobia faced by students since 2020.

The October 7, 2023, Hamas-led cross-border attack, as well as Israel's onslaught on besieged Gaza, have exacerbated Islamophobia on campuses as well as "anti-Palestinian hate, and anti-Arab racism, leaving Muslim students feeling targeted and unsupported," CAIR said in a statement.

Student-led anti-war protests that erupted nationwide on campuses in the wake of the escalating death toll have been repeatedly met with an effort to stamp them out or otherwise curtail the demonstrations.

“This past year has been extremely traumatizing for college students of varying ethnicities within the Islamic faith—all because they valiantly chose to stand up and humanise the plight of Palestinians, who have suffered from over 75 years of oppression, dehumanization, and war," CPHB Director Osman Khan said in a statement.

"These students should not have to suffer physical reprisals, nor fear possible academic and future employment repercussions, for simply practising their constitutionally protected rights of petition, assembly, and speech," he added.