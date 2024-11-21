TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence eliminates PKK ringleader in pinpoint strike
MIT neutralises terrorist involved in transferring weapons, ammunition, and explosives for the PKK in northern Iraq.
PKK is currently listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU.
November 21, 2024

Türkiye has neutralised another so-called ringleader of the PKK terrorist organisation: Serhat Tagar, codenamed Mervan Hizan.

The country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) targeted Tagar with a pinpoint strike in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Thursday.

Tagar joined the terror group PKK in 2014, received militancy and ideological training in Gara, and was active in northern Iraq's Zap region between 2017 and 2019, taking part in numerous subversive actions against security forces.

The terrorist was found to have been involved in transferring weapons, ammunition, and explosives used in these subversive activities. He was also the personal bodyguard for the terrorist organization's so-called senior members.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

