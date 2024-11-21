Türkiye has neutralised another so-called ringleader of the PKK terrorist organisation: Serhat Tagar, codenamed Mervan Hizan.

The country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) targeted Tagar with a pinpoint strike in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Thursday.

Tagar joined the terror group PKK in 2014, received militancy and ideological training in Gara, and was active in northern Iraq's Zap region between 2017 and 2019, taking part in numerous subversive actions against security forces.

The terrorist was found to have been involved in transferring weapons, ammunition, and explosives used in these subversive activities. He was also the personal bodyguard for the terrorist organization's so-called senior members.