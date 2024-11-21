Albania's prime minister has announced that the country might consider a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat following the tragic killing of a 14-year-old student by a fellow student in the capital Tirana.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Edi Rama described the teenager's death as a tragedy that demanded an effective response from both the state and society.

Highlighting that some countries restrict social media access for children under 16, Rama said, "As a government, our dilemma is whether to move forward with implementing filters. Based on our experiences so far, we've found that these filters are largely ineffective, and online incitement to violence and bullying only increase."

"Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he added.

