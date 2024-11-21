WORLD
2 MIN READ
Albania may ban TikTok, Snapchat following killing of 14-year-old
Albanian PM Edi Rama says the proposal will be discussed with parents.
Albania may ban TikTok, Snapchat following killing of 14-year-old
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Edi Rama described the teenager's death as a tragedy that demanded an effective response. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024

Albania's prime minister has announced that the country might consider a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat following the tragic killing of a 14-year-old student by a fellow student in the capital Tirana.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Edi Rama described the teenager's death as a tragedy that demanded an effective response from both the state and society.

Highlighting that some countries restrict social media access for children under 16, Rama said, "As a government, our dilemma is whether to move forward with implementing filters. Based on our experiences so far, we've found that these filters are largely ineffective, and online incitement to violence and bullying only increase."

"Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he added.

RelatedTikTok parent ByteDance's valuation hits $300B amid US ban uncertainty

Democratic proposal

RECOMMENDED

Rama said that the proposal would be discussed with parents and that schools would work to ensure the decision-making process is as democratic as possible.

As part of broader measures to enhance school safety, he also announced plans to install cameras in all schools and classrooms to monitor activities.

The incident occurred on Monday when 14-year-old Martin Cani was fatally stabbed by another student at Fan Noli Elementary School in Tirana. Reports suggest their argument began on social media.

In response, concerned parents plan to march on Friday from Fan Noli Elementary School to the Ministry of Education and Sports in Tirana, demanding stronger measures to protect students.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks