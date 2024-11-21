From TikTok videos to Instagram reels, the ‘Dubai chocolate’ is trending – becoming the latest internet sensation and amassing millions of views, likes and reposts.

Clips of social media influencers eating the chocolate have gone viral on the internet, drawing millions across the world to try the sweet sensation with a crunchy texture – often compared to the satisfying crackle of the baklava – combined with rich, Turkish delight-inspired flavours.

The sweet was crafted by Dubai-based chocolatier Sarah Hamouda, 38, as a side project driven by her pregnancy cravings. The British Egyptian entrepreneur set out to create something more than just the “typical” chocolate fix.

“It’s insane what’s been happening,” Sarah was quoted as saying in reaction to the overwhelming response she’s received from fans worldwide.

“To be honest, not at any point did I think this was going to become global,” she adds in an interview.

But how did it rise to such dizzying heights of global fame?

Keeping up with popularity

The Dubai chocolate trend owes much of its fame to social media platforms where influencers and foodies alike showcase its unique texture and sound. TikTok alone has seen millions of views for videos featuring the satisfying crackle of this chocolate as it’s broken or bitten into.

On Instagram, hashtags related to the trend have amassed millions of posts, cementing its place in global food culture.

Its popularity skyrocketed with a viral ASMR video of TikTok influencer Maria Vehera, whose clip of eating a bar in her car has garnered over 56 million views.

ASMR - the acronym for autonomous sensory meridian response - is used to describe the physical sensations people get while watching stimulating videos.

Countless others have shared their own reactions since Vehera posted the clip, and some have even created recipe guides to replicate the treat at home.

At its core, the appeal of Dubai chocolate lies in its unique fusion of traditional Middle Eastern flavours with modern confectionery techniques. Sarah said many versions are inspired by iconic regional desserts like Turkish baklava and kunafah.

Since the video began trending in February, the company has scaled up rapidly—from Sarah and her husband running operations from home to a team of 10 working in a rented kitchen.

The original 200-gram chocolate bars, priced at $20 each, are exclusively available through the food delivery service Deliveroo, with sales opening daily at 2 pm and 5 pm. Combining pistachios, honey-like syrup, and delicate layers of crunch, the product evokes the flaky texture of baklava.

With only 500 orders available each day, the bars often sell out within minutes. While this might appear to be a success story, Sarah has faced online backlash.