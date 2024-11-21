WORLD
Russia's ICBM attack: What is it and why has no country used one before?
Ukraine alleges that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight, targeting the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine. If confirmed, this would mark the first time such a missile has been used in a war.
 The Kremlin has so far refused to comment on the allegations. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024

Early Thursday, Ukraine’s military alleged that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), striking the central-eastern city of Dnipro.

If confirmed, this would mark the first use of such a weapon in the ongoing war.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed reports of the attack, stating that the missile hit critical infrastructure and heavily damaged an industrial facility.

Local authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction. Alongside the ICBM, other missile types were reportedly used in the assault.

The claim follows Washington’s approval of Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range missiles, which Kiev has reportedly deployed to strike deep within Russian territory.

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it had "nothing to say" on Ukrainian claims. While Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that there were "no limits" on Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine.

What is ICBM?

The RS-26 Rubezh, also known as the SS-X-31, is a Russian ICBM designed to replace older systems like the Topol ICBMs.

ICBMs are strategic weapons designed to carry nuclear payloads across great distances, typically from one continent to another.

The Soviet Union was the first to deploy ICBMs in 1958, with the United States following in 1959 and China joining two decades later. While primarily associated with nuclear payloads, ICBMs can also be equipped with conventional warheads, though their use in conventional conflicts is exceedingly rare.

The doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), which became central during the Cold War, suggests that if a country were to launch a nuclear strike using ICBMs, the target would likely respond with a devastating counter-strike, ensuring that both countries would be destroyed.

This makes the use of ICBMs in a conflict extremely undesirable.

ICBM missiles can be launched from silos, submarines, or mobile platforms and are designed to reach targets globally with precision.

Their destructive power makes their use a last resort, ensuring mutual destruction if deployed, particularly between nuclear powers​.

Due to their indiscriminate effects and potential for disproportionate harm, the use of nuclear-armed ICBMs is also widely considered a violation of international humanitarian law, despite the absence of a specific treaty explicitly prohibiting them.

Escalating global tensions

If Russia confirms the use of the RS-26 Rubezh, it could significantly heighten global security concerns. Its deployment might signal a shift in Russia's military posture, escalating tensions with NATO and other nations.

This could push adversaries to enhance their missile defence systems or develop similar offensive capabilities, fueling an arms race.

The deployment of the RS-26 would symbolise a growing shift toward more advanced and destabilising weaponry, raising questions about future international security dynamics.

Independent verification of the strike remains elusive, with both the Kyiv Post and Moscow Times unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims.

SOURCE:TRT World
