President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on November 20, marking another unconventional addition to what has been dubbed his “chaos cabinet.”

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again,” Trump said in his statement of nomination.

Who is Dr. Oz?

Dr. Oz, 63, rose to prominence as the host of The Dr. Oz Show, which aired from 2009 to 2022 and won nine Daytime Emmy Awards.

Born on June 11, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Turkish immigrant parents, Oz began his medical career with residencies in general and cardiothoracic surgery at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center.

A graduate of Harvard College, with both an M.D. and M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, he has authored over 400 medical publications and served as a professor of surgery at Columbia University.

His medical career took a turn toward the public sphere in the early 2000s with appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which led to his own eponymous program.

However, his public health advocacy has not been without controversy.

Critics have long accused Oz of promoting unproven treatments and weight-loss supplements on his television show —which Oz has defended by citing free speech and a commitment to holistic health approaches, including meditation and acupuncture.