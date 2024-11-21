The United States frequently portrays itself as a global champion of peace, democracy, and human rights. Yet its actions at the United Nations – and elsewhere – often tell a different story.

On Wednesday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza and measures to prevent the starvation of Palestinians. Despite 14 members voting in favour, Washington single-handedly blocked the resolution, stating it "could not support an unconditional ceasefire".

This marks the fourth such veto by the US since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. Additionally, the US has vetoed at least 58 resolutions critical of Israel or condemning its violence against Palestinians since 1972, according to UN data.

The Gaza veto is just one of many instances where American interests have overruled the international community's collective will.

Here, we explore 10 historical examples of the US wielding its veto power to block resolutions aimed at fostering peace or holding nations accountable, exposing a troubling pattern.

1. Blocking condemnation of the bombing of Libya (1986)

In April 1986, the US launched air strikes on Tripoli and Benghazi in response to alleged Libyan involvement in a terrorist attack on a Berlin nightclub. These strikes resulted in civilian deaths and widespread international outrage.

A UNSC resolution condemning the attack as a violation of international law was introduced but vetoed by the US, which claimed the strikes were an act of “self-defence”.

2. Shielding Israel during the Lebanon War (2006)

During the 2006 Lebanon War, Israel launched a military campaign in southern Lebanon, causing extensive civilian casualties and destruction. A draft UN resolution called for an immediate ceasefire and condemned the targeting of civilians.

The US vetoed the resolution, claiming it would undermine “Israel’s ability to respond” to Hezbollah.

3. Opposing sanctions on apartheid South Africa (1970s-1980s)

During the apartheid era, the UN introduced multiple resolutions calling for economic sanctions against South Africa to pressure its government to end racial segregation and systemic oppression.

The US repeatedly vetoed these resolutions, citing concerns about the economic impact on both South African and American businesses operating there, further delaying international efforts to dismantle the oppressive regime.

4. Blocking condemnation of US actions in Nicaragua (1980s)

Throughout the 1980s, the US provided military and financial support to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua, who were fighting the socialist Sandinista government.

The conflict caused widespread civilian suffering and was condemned as a violation of Nicaragua's sovereignty. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) later ruled that US actions violated international law.

Multiple UN resolutions sought to condemn the US for its role in fueling the conflict and violating Nicaragua’s territorial integrity. The US vetoed these resolutions, fueling a devastating conflict while undermining global norms.

5. Opposing criticism of the invasion of Panama (1989)

In December 1989, the US invaded Panama, claiming it sought to protect American citizens and restore democracy. However, many countries viewed the invasion as a violation of Panama’s sovereignty.

When the UNSC introduced a resolution condemning the invasion, the US vetoed it, arguing that its actions were necessary for regional stability and democracy, justifying its own actions under the guise of promoting democracy.

6. Supporting Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights (1981)