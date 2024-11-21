The International Criminal Court announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

Experts described the move as a "significant moment" amid growing calls for the accountability of Israel's genocidal acts in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to TRT World, Neve Gordon, a professor of human rights law at Queen Mary University of London, describes the arrest warrants against Israeli leaders as a watershed moment.

"This is an extremely significant moment, in fact, a watershed as far as warrants against any allies of the West and US are concerned."

Talking about the ground implications of these arrest warrants, Professor Gordon said that now it would be difficult for these Israeli leaders to venture out of Israel.

"They have been branded as war criminals now, and these leaders can't travel to any country without getting arrested", he added.

'Boycott them'

He also added that countries hosting international events, such as trade and security summits, have no choice but to boycott them.

Signifying the impact of these arrest warrants on the course of Israel's war on Gaza, he said: