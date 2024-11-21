WORLD
Lebanon demands immediate Israeli pull-out in truce talks
Lebanese officials requested the changes during meetings in Beirut this week with US mediator Amos Hochstein, who is working to strike a deal in the waning months of the Biden administration.
The official added that the Israeli position was a withdrawal within 60 days of the truce being announced. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
November 21, 2024

Lebanon is seeking changes to a US ceasefire proposal to ensure a speedier withdrawal of Israeli troops from south Lebanon and to give both parties the right to self-defence, a senior Lebanese official has said.

The Lebanese official said on Thursday that Lebanon wanted to see Israeli troops "withdraw immediately after the ceasefire is declared so the Lebanese army can deploy in all areas" and so displaced people could return to their homes.

The official added that the Israeli position was a withdrawal within 60 days of the truce being announced.

Lebanese officials requested the changes during meetings in Beirut this week with US mediator Amos Hochstein, who is working to strike a deal in the waning months of the Biden administration to end the Israeli war on Lebanon's territories.

The amendments sought by Lebanon, details of which have not previously been reported, indicate Hochstein still has work to do to seal a ceasefire agreement which he said was "within our grasp" during a visit to Beirut on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not immediately available to respond to questions about their stance on the language of the truce deal.

A pull-out

Israel sent ground forces into south Lebanon on Oct. 1 as part of its stepped-up offensive.

The official said the current draft deal referred to a pull-out from "Lebanese borders" while Lebanon wanted a specific referral to "the Lebanese border" to ensure that Israeli troops would withdraw from the frontier in full, not in part.

Lebanon has also sought language in the proposal that would preserve the right of both sides "to self-defence", the Lebanese official said, without elaborating.

Israel has insisted that, even if a truce is agreed, it will have the right to keep striking Hezbollah. Israel's foreign minister said on Wednesday his country wanted to "enforce" that Hezbollah would stay out of southern Lebanon and not bring weapons into Lebanon by land or through sea and airports.

The Lebanese official said there was no language in the US draft deal on Israel continuing its strikes against Hezbollah and that Lebanon rejected any breach of its sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
