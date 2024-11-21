In southern Gaza's Khan Yunis governorate, crowds stretch as far as the eyes can see in front of the only operational bakery. For many displaced Palestinians, bread has become a distant dream.

"I swear to God, my children have become skeleton-like. We haven't had a bite of bread for three days," says Samah Al-Qahouji, a 40-year-old mother of nine.

Standing in the crowded queue in the biting cold, she is not only battling fatigue, but also the fear of returning home empty-handed to her children, who wait hungrily, clinging to the hope of a meal.

Additional Israeli constraints on border crossings to the besieged and embattled enclave of Gaza has meant humanitarian aid is trickling through at its lowest levels in over a year.

Flour, which hundreds of thousands of families rely on to make bread, is no longer available in all markets or at relief agencies, even after price increases. This has added to the pains of families already grappling with displacement, cold weather and hunger.

Displaced from eastern Khan Yunis, Al-Qahouji recalls sending her teenage son to the bakery at 3 am earlier in the week to fetch bread, a food staple. After waiting all day, he returned home with nothing. A day later, her husband tried again, only to find the bakery out of service. Now, she stands in the queue herself, praying that she can bring back even the smallest loaf.

My two-year-old doesn't understand what hunger means—he just cries for food. Isn't the destruction of our homes and the killing of our children enough?

With tears building up in her eyes out of desperation and helplessness, Al-Qahouji laments, "My two-year-old doesn't understand what hunger means—he just cries for food. Isn't the destruction of our homes and the killing of our children enough?"

Hunger crisis deepens

Al-Qahouji's story echoes those of countless others in Gaza, where breadlines have become symbols of despair. Flour stocks in markets have been depleted entirely, and available quantities are sold at exorbitant prices, far beyond the reach of most families.

Many bakeries have shuttered, and the few that remain operational rely on limited aid shipments that do little to meet overwhelming demand.