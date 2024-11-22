These are reactions to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Slovenia

Slovenia will respect arrest warrants for Israel issued by the ICC, said its Prime Minister Robert Golob.

According to a government statement, Golob said Slovenia "will fully comply" with the ICC decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC announced in a landmark move Thursday that it had issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including “the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts."​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza, which it launched last October.

In June, Slovenia's National Assembly officially recognized Palestine as an indepen dent state making the country the latest European Union country to do so.

Italy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed reservations about the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant but confirmed that Italy would be obligated to enforce the warrants if they entered the country.

Speaking during a televised interview, Crosetto remarked that while he believes the ICC’s decision is "wrong," as a signatory to the Rome Statute, Italy must comply with international law.

"Since we are a party to the ICC, if Netanyahu and Gallant come to Italy, we will have to arrest them. This is not a political decision but the enforcement of international legislation," he stated.

Malta

Asked by Anadolu how Malta will act in the wake of the ICC ruling, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that the court issued the warrants in connection with October 7, 2023 – when Israel launched a brutal offensive on Gaza, so far killing some 44,000 people – and what has occurred since.

"Malta respects the International Criminal Court mandate and unique role in all their respects," said the spokesperson.

The response mentioned that Malta is in close contact with its fellow EU members to determine "a common response" to this development, while maintaining its commitment to the primary goals of releasing all hostages and achieving a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Lithuania

“The Court’s decisions are binding on member states. Once the court issues an arrest warrant, its execution is binding in all state parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC or those states or territories that accept the ICC’s jurisdiction,” Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary forwarded to the BNS news agency.

Lithuania has consistently supported and sustained the work of the ICC and respects its independence and impartiality, the ministry added.

It added: “Lithuania would also like to remind you that not all the masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, have been punished, and that about 100 Israeli and other citizens are still being held hostage.”

European countries

European nations that would be off limits for the Israeli leaders include Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Portugal and Poland.

More major ICC signatories include Greece, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, South Africa, Nigeria, Mexico, Kenya, Colombia and Brazil.

A glaring exception would be the US, which withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2002, meaning that it would not be legally obliged to take action against Netanyahu and Gallant.

Canada

"First of all, as Canada has always said, it's really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we've been calling on from the beginning of the conflict," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in the Toronto area.

Saying that Canada is "one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court, International Court of Justice," Trudeau, in response to a question about if Netanyahu and Gallant would be arrested if they stepped foot in Canada, said, "We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts."

Palestine

Palestine's envoy to the UK called for the "full force of law" to be equally applied to "Israeli war criminals."

Ambassador Husam Zomot hailed the ICC arrest warrants, calling them a step towards accountability and justice in Palestine.

"Let the full force of law be equally applied to Israeli war criminals, and not only for the last 412 days but for the last 28,000 days," he wrote on X, referring to the Nakba ("Catastrophe") of 1948, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property, and belongings.

Hamas

"We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders," Hamas said in a statement.

"This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries," a senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.

UN

The UN human rights office said it "fully" supports the ICC's work to further accountability.

"We respect the independence and competence of the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute, across all situations and cases over which it has jurisdiction. We fully support its work to further accountability for the most serious international crimes," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu in a written statement.

"States parties to the Rome Statute have obligations to respect and give effect to decisions of the Court, under which we would expect them to act," Laurance urged.

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine called for collective work "to keep the flame of accountability burning". "May this time of darkness see the call for Justice grow stronger," he added

BDS movement

ICC arrest warrants mark a critical step in holding Israeli leaders accountable, an international movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions (BDS) against Israel said.