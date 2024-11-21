Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has participated in five high-level international summits in November, addressing global issues ranging from the war in Gaza to climate change, while reiterating Türkiye’s calls for justice and stability in the region.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, Erdogan began the month in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, attending the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) on November 5-6.

Speaking at the event, themed "Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All,” Erdogan accused the international community of failing to stop the genocide in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community is failing badly in stopping the genocide occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories, notably in Gaza,” Erdogan said.

He criticised the UN Security Council for inaction, saying: “The United Nations Security Council, tasked with safeguarding international peace and security, is even incapable of convening to reach a decision. To be more correct, it is unwilling to do so.”

Underlining that about 50,000 innocent people have been murdered in Gaza, Erdogan said: “As Türkiye, we do not accept this atrocity and inhuman massacre. Both at bilateral and multilateral platforms, we are exerting every effort in our power to stop Israel and establish permanent peace based on a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. I believe the Turkic world should adopt a decisive stance as well.”

Push for EU membership in Hungary

From Kyrgyzstan, Erdogan travelled to Budapest, Hungary, for the 5th European Political Community Summit on November 6-7.

Addressing Türkiye’s long-standing bid to join the EU, Erdogan described a fair enlargement policy as the EU’s most important geopolitical tool.

“There is no reasonable justification for blocking for years the accession of a member country like Türkiye, which significantly contributes to the prosperity and security of the continent.”

He also underscored Türkiye’s role as a stabilising force with its cultural ties, military strength, and principled foreign policy.

Turning to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said the tragedy was a "shared disgrace for humanity".

“Added to this are the immoral and unlawful attacks recently targeting the West Bank and Lebanon. Considering that nearly 50,000 people have already lost their lives, any conscientious human being sees and acknowledges the fact that all aspects of pressure must be exerted on Israel for the immediate declaration of a cease-fire and the uninterrupted and adequate supply of humanitarian aid to the region. Those who unconditionally support Israel’s aggression should know that they have become partners in the crimes committed.”