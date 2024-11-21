The Turkish foreign minister hailed the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defence minister, calling it a good step towards “the realisation of justice.”

“The arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu and (Yoav) Gallant are promising in terms of the realisation of justice,” Hakan Fidan said on X on Thursday.

The decision is a “vital step” in bringing Israeli officials who have committed genocide of the Palestinians to justice, said Fidan.

Fidan added that Türkiye will continue to work towards the implementation of international law in all its institutions and rules to punish genocide.

"This is not only a duty towards the Palestinians who have been killed, but also towards all oppressed nations and future generations,” he said.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

'Protective shield' will end

Earlier, Türkiye’s parliament speaker welcomed the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, calling it a sign that “the protective shield” on top Israeli officials will finally end.