The Spanish and Palestinian prime ministers have signed four agreements at an intergovernmental meeting in Madrid, the first since Spain officially recognised the state of Palestine in May.

The gathering, held at Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's official residence, is a "symbol of Spain's commitment to the present and future of Palestine", the Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday.

The aim is to "help promote Palestine's statehood at the international level" and encourage other nations to follow the example of Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia, the statement added.

All four officially recognised the state of Palestine earlier this year.

The agreements signed by Sanchez and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa aim to boost cooperation in labour, education, youth and agriculture.

"Following today's meeting, Spain has committed to providing Palestine with at least 75 million euros ($79 million) over the next two years," the government said.

It did not provide details as to how the aid would be distributed.