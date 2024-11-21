WORLD
Heavy gunfire in South Sudan's Juba as forces move to arrest ex-intel chief
Last month, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led South Sudan's intelligence service since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011.
Analysts said the sacking of Akol Koor reflected a power struggle at the highest levels of government. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2024

Heavy gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital Juba after security forces moved to arrest the former head of the intelligence service, according to Reuters reporters and an alert sent to United Nations staff.

The gunfire began around 1700 GMT on Thursday and continued sporadically for more than an hour before dying down, Reuters reporters said.

A UN safety alert to staff members in Juba, seen by Reuters, said the shooting was related to the arrest of the former head of the National Security Service (NSS). It urged UN staff to shelter in place.

In early October, President Salva Kiir dismissed Akol Koor Kuc, who had led the NSS since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, and appointed a close ally to replace him.

Reached by telephone, a military spokesperson said he was trying to establish what was going on.

Analysts said the sacking of Akol Koor reflected a power struggle at the highest levels of government.

It came weeks after the transitional government that Kiir leads announced that elections expected in December would be postponed for a second time.

Rival factions loyal to Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar fought a civil war from 2013 to 2018 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

The two have governed together since then as part of a transitional government. There has been relative peace, but the opposing forces clash periodically in addition to frequent fighting among a patchwork of armed groups in rural areas.

