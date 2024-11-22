WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti summons French envoy over Macron's 'unacceptable' remarks
French president calls Haitian transitional council 'total morons' for firing Prime Minister Garry Conille.
Haiti summons French envoy over Macron's 'unacceptable' remarks
Haiti's Foreign Ministry said that French Ambassador Antoine Michon had been summoned following the remarks, which the ministry branded as “unfriendly and inappropriate.”  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2024

Haiti’s foreign minister summoned the French ambassador on Thursday to address “unacceptable remarks” by President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit this week in Brazil, in which he accused the Caribbean country’s transitional council of being “total morons” for firing its prime minister.

"Honestly, it is Haitians who killed Haiti by letting in drug trafficking," Macron was caught on video saying.

"They are completely dumb. They should never have fired him," he added, referring to the dismissal of former Prime Minister Garry Conille by Haiti's transitional presidential council just days ago.

Conille, who was appointed by the council to the position in May, worked for several years at the United Nations before returning to the country to pave the way for presidential elections next year and to restore stability.

After learning he was dismissed following a power struggle with the council over control of the government, he said the measure to oust him was unconstitutional.

Conille was replaced on November 11 by businessman Alix Didier Fils Aime.

"They are complete idiots. They should never have taken him out. The prime minister was wonderful," Macron said.

RECOMMENDED

'Unfriendly and inappropriate'

The controversial remarks drew protests from Haitian authorities on Thursday.

Haiti's Foreign Ministry said that French Ambassador Antoine Michon had been summoned following the remarks, which the ministry branded as “unfriendly and inappropriate.”

Macron pledged Thursday that “France will never look away in the face of a crisis,” adding "there will never be a double standard in the face of tragedy, whether in Haiti, Venezuela or on the doorstep of Europe.”

Haiti's Foreign Ministry said that at the meeting, Michon pledged that France would stand by Haiti to help restore security and carry out elections.

France has pledged to contribute €4 million ($4.18 million) to the UN fund that finances the security mission destined to restore security in Haiti.

RelatedAt least 150 people killed in violence in Haitian capital in past week — UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump