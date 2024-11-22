At least ten people were killed in an attack in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province, a spokesperson for the interior ministry has said.

"A man fired on Sufis taking part in a weekly ritual at a shrine in a remote area of Nahrin district, killing ten people," the ministry's Abdul Matin Qani said on Friday.

The nature of the attack was not immediately clear.

The deadly attack took place at 9 pm local time at the shrine of Sayed Padsha Jan, located in Shahr-e-Kuhna, Nahrin district on Thursday evening, according to local sources.

Victims were residents of the Nahrin district and reportedly planned to spend their night at the shrine.