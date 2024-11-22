TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack
Turkish Foreign Ministry voices solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and conveys its sorrow over the casualties in the attack.
Türkiye strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack
Türkiye condemns and protests Quran desecration in the strongest possible terms, Turkish Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 22, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, extending heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed its sorrow over the loss of life in the brutal assault.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (21 November) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the ministry said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the injured in this heinous attack.”

On Thursday, gunmen opened fire on two separate convoys travelling with police escorts in Kurram, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border with a history of violence.

At least 43 people were killed, while 16 others were injured, including 11 in critical condition, in the attacks. Pakistan authorities say the killings are the result of a land dispute.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedDeath toll rises to 43 in Pakistan sectarian attacks — officials

Unwavering support for Pakistan

Türkiye reaffirmed its unwavering support for Pakistan in the face of such acts of violence.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, the statement emphasised, "Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism."

As both nations have historically supported each other in challenging times, Türkiye's condemnation serves as a reminder of their shared resilience and partnership in combating such threats.

The attack, which targeted civilians, is a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism in the region. It has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, with calls for collective efforts to counter extremism and ensure the safety of innocent lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics