Türkiye has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, extending heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry conveyed its sorrow over the loss of life in the brutal assault.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (21 November) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” the ministry said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a swift recovery to the injured in this heinous attack.”

On Thursday, gunmen opened fire on two separate convoys travelling with police escorts in Kurram, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border with a history of violence.

At least 43 people were killed, while 16 others were injured, including 11 in critical condition, in the attacks. Pakistan authorities say the killings are the result of a land dispute.