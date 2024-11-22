“Broadband deployment, net neutrality, and telecom privacy” have long been the traditional priorities of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the leading US communications regulator. But that may change soon under the new chairman, Brendan Carr, handpicked by President-elect Donald Trump.

As one of the authors of Trump’s conservative blueprint Project 2025, Carr wrote about the need to reform Section 230, which shields information service providers from civil litigations. This is a remedy that Carr has formulated to “rein in Big Tech” and “promote national security,” drawing ire from critics who fear the FCC could transmute into the 'nation's speech police,' and potentially choke the freedom of social media platforms.

Carr's leadership at the FCC has evoked mixed reactions from industry experts.

Dr. Natasha Tusikov, an associate professor at York University specialising in technology regulation, says implementing Carr’s radical vision would be challenging, although content moderation might benefit consumers.

"The opacity of tech companies' blocking and demonetisation practices and difficulty in appealing decisions has long frustrated businesses and consumers," she tells TRT World.

Under current regulations, the FCC's authority primarily extends to communications infrastructure rather than content oversight. However, Carr's recent statements and actions, particularly his criticism of what he terms the “censorship cartel” signal an intention to expand the agency's scope.

The focus of previous FCC chairs, including Trump's first-term FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, was largely on maintaining smooth cross-platform communication. Pai mainly concentrated on broadband deployment and 5G advancement.

Carr’s relationship with tech industry heavyweights like Elon Musk has drawn attention from policy observers. When Musk's Starlink satellite internet provider lost an $885 million federal grant in 2022, Carr vocally opposed the decision in an Op-Ed he wrote for The Wall Street Journal, in which he portrayed Musk as a victim who was unfairly targeted by America’s political left.

Free speech vs. Big Tech

Tusikov from York University highlights “multiple serious problems that Big Tech poses" - including traits like “anti-competitive behaviour and concentrated market power in which one company (Google) dominates the online search sector and a handful of US companies dominate the social media sector.

“Regulation is urgently needed," she said, a position that complements Carr’s vision on one hand, while also expressing concern about the new FCC leader’s potential overreach.