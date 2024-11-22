Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced on Friday the suspension of the issuance of administrative arrest warrants for illegal settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Such arrest warrants are rare, but Katz, known for his far-right views, is the first defense minister to refuse issuing administrative detention orders for illegal settlers.

Katz held a meeting earlier this week with the head of the Shin Bet security service, Ronen Bar, informing him of his decision to stop issuing these orders against illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and requested that alternative measures be considered, according to a statement from Katz's office.

The arrest orders are based on confidential information concerning illegal settlers accused of serious crimes against Palestinian civilians, including murder, land and property arson, and brutal physical assaults.

Katz said: "It is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a strict measure against settlers".

He added: "If there is suspicion of criminal acts, the perpetrators can be tried, and if not, there are other preventive measures that can be taken instead of administrative detention," without specifying what those measures might be.